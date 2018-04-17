February 23, 1917-April 13, 2018
BETTENDORF — Marvin D. Shaw, 101, of Bettendorf, passed away, Friday, April 13, 2018, at Iowa Masonic Village.
Funeral services will be held at noon Friday, April 20, 2018 at Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 19, 2018, at the mortuary. Memorials may be made to the Scott County Humane Society. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park.
Marvin was born on February 23, 1917, in Princeton, Iowa, the son of Arthur “Art” and Josephine (Seifers) Shaw. He was united in marriage to Esther Brasmer on July 13, 1937, in Davenport. She preceded him in death on February 12, 2011.
Marvin was a hard worker and loved working on cars. He had a great sense of humor and loved to spend his time tinkering. He would work on anything with a motor. Marvin loved fishing and had even built his own boat. He enjoyed wood working, making tables, chairs and clocks.
Those left to honor his memory include his children, Kathleen Herington, and Ruth Ann (Allen) Duncan; grandchildren, David Herington, Cynthia (Steve) Cripe, Robert (Lynn) Herington and Christine (Barry) Carnes; great-grandchildren, Keith (Sherri) Cripe, Sean (Alissa) Cripe, Alex (Brittanie) Cripe, Molly Carnes and Katie Rose Carnes; five great-great-grandchildren; and his brother, Howard.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and siblings, Charles, Harold, Arthur, Gene, Roger, Corrine Harmon, Iona Hesse, Valera Rhea, Juanita Ferris, Lorraine Bell and Maryann Shaw.