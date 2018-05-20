Mary Bargenquast

August 4, 1928 - Mary 18, 2018
DAVENPORT - Funeral Services and a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Mary M. Bargenquast, 89, of Davenport, will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 23, 2018, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 4105 N. Division Street, Davenport. Honoring her wishes, the rite of cremation has been accorded and burial will be in Manilla, Iowa. Visitation will be prior to Mass, from 10-11 a.m. in the Gathering Space at church.
Mary passed away at Davenport Lutheran Home, Friday, May, 18, 2018.
Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.
Mary Margaret Boeck was born on August 4, 1928, in Manilla the daughter of Alfred and Mary (Knott) Boeck. She was united in marriage to Alfred Bargenquast, June 27, 1946, in Reno, Nevada. He preceded her in death, January, 18, 2000.
Mary was an accomplished seamstress, able to craft anything from blankets for the premature babies at University of Iowa Hospitals to furniture upholstery produced out of her home. While sewing was her passion, her greatest joy in life was being with her family. She was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic.
Memorials will be donated to her Davenport Luther Crest sewing group, to purchase materials for the baby blankets they lovingly put together.
Survivors include her children: Mary Ann (Donald) Reising, Blue Ridge, Texas, Linda (Dennis) Paulsen, Davenport, Barbara (Robert) Duff, Bellevue, Nebraska, Rita (Ronald) Gochanour, McClelland, Iowa, Paula Bargenquast, North Liberty, Iowa, Wendy (Mark) McMahon, Springfield, Tennessee; 33 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; her siblings; Raymond (Alice) Boeck, Josephine Lingle and Franklin (Gloria) Boeck all of Manilla, Iowa, Jane (James) Niday, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Judy Schaben, Carroll, Iowa; and numerous nieces, nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband and son, Allen “Butch” Bargenquast, and a sister, Helen Bandow.
