July 1, 1934-April 28, 2018
DAVENPORT — Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Bennett, 83, of Davenport, will be 10 a.m. Saturday, April 28, 2018, at Holy Family Catholic Church, Davenport. Burial will be in St. Ann's Cemetery, Long Grove. Visitation will be Friday from 4 until 7 p.m. at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport with the rosary prayed at 4 p.m. Additional visitation will take place Saturday from 9-10 a.m. at church. Mary passed away peacefully Saturday, April 21, 2018, at home surrounded by her family.
Mary Ann Costello was born July 1, 1934, in rural Scott County, a daughter of John L. and Catherine (Grabbe) Costello. She was united in marriage to William “Bill” Bennett Sr. on June 10, 1953, at St. Ann's Catholic Church, Long Grove.
She worked for over 25 years at Northwest Family Pharmacy in Davenport.
Mary was a member of Holy Family Parish and the Daughters of Isabella, She was an avid bowler, serving as secretary/treasurer of her league at 30 Lanes. She also enjoyed needlepoint (“stitching”) and canning. She especially enjoyed caring for her grandchildren, never saying "no" to an opportunity to watch them or teach them the art of canning.
Mary is survived by Bill, her husband of 64 years; children, Bill (Sheree) Bennett Jr., Bernadette Bennett, of Davenport, Angelette (Mark) Choate, Wichita, Kansas, and Joyce Valentine, Davenport; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Rita (Dave) Smith, Bonaparte, Iowa, Sharon (Ted) Spainhower, Bellevue, Iowa, Matthew (Shirley) Costello, Eldridge, Joseph Costello, Davenport; a sister-in-law, Connie Costello, Springfield; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Ann Potter; grandchildren, Steven Choate and Jodi Bennett; her parents; step-father, Harold d'Autremont; and siblings, John R. Costello, Patricia and Arlan Kroeger, Francis and Elma Costello. May they rest in peace.
