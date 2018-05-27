Mary Connell

November 11, 1935 - May 24, 2018
MOLINE - Mary Jo Etzel Connell, 82, of Moline, passed away Thursday, May 24, 2018, at her home.
Memorial services for Mary Jo will be held 11 a.m. Monday May 28, 2018, at Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church in Moline, where in lieu of flowers, gifts or contributions, the family requests memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society in her name. Cremation has been accorded. Van Hoe Funeral Home, Ltd., in East Moline is in charge of arrangements.
Mary Jo was born November 11, 1935, in Davenport, a daughter of T.C. and Lois (Miranda) Sprague. She married Edwin C. Etzel Jr. on July 3, 1953, and he passed away in November of 1996. She later married Eugene E. Connell until he preceded her in death. She worked in shoe sales for over 55 years for various companies. She enjoyed dancing, bowling and playing cards. She was a member of Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church in Moline.
Survivors include her sons: Denny Etzel of Blue Grass, Michael Etzel of Phoenix, Ariz., and Terry Etzel of Davenport; 7 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren; a sister: Judi Anderson of Mountain Grove, Mo.; a brother: Tom (Patsy) Sprague of Evans, Mo., and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, a brother: Larry Sprague and a sister: Donna Vanderveer.
This obituary may be viewed, and condolences sent to the family online at: www.vanhoe.com