Mary Donovan

July 25, 1959 - April 30, 2018
LeCLAIRE — Mary Gail Donovan, 58, of LeClaire, formerly of Muscatine, passed away on Monday, April 30, 2018, at Trinity Bettendorf. She died peacefully surrounded by family.
A visitation to celebrate Mary's life will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, May 3, 2018, at CityView Celebrations on the lower level at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th St., Moline. Her memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday, May 4, 2018, in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, followed by a funeral luncheon at CityView Celebrations. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mary's name to the American Cancer Society via http:/main.acsevents.org/gotoarydonovan.
The former Mary Gail Elliott was born July 25, 1959, in Muscatine, to Arlen and Dorothy (Powers) Elliott. She married her high school sweetheart, Kevin Donovan, on May 24, 1980, in Muscatine. She graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in early childhood education in 1981. She was a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker, and also worked in banking and real estate.
Mary was a very strong woman who never rested. She beat breast cancer in 2009 and lived a full life. She was an avid supporter of AVON 39 The Walk to End Breast Cancer, having marched in six walks as a survivor. She loved entertaining, working in the yard, and riding her Harley. She was also very active in PEO Chapter JS for many years.
Mary is survived by her husband, Kevin; daughters and sons-in-law, Jennifer and Joseph Dumovich, Stephanie and Bruce Thomson, and Melissa and Jason Montgomery; seven grandchildren, Riley, Lillian, TJ, Mackenzie, Olivia, Audrey, and Ethan; siblings and spouses, Linda and Jeff Streuber, Marc and Nancy Elliott, and Chris Elliott; three nieces and two nephews; and her father Arlen Elliott. Mary was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Elliott.
Condolences may be shared at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.