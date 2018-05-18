May 28, 1931 - May 15, 2018
DAVENPORT — Funeral services and a Mass of Christian Burial for Mary E. Coryn, 86, a resident of Davenport, will be 10 a.m. Saturday, May 19, 2018, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 1506 Brown St., Bettendorf. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Visitation will be Friday from 4 until 7 p.m. at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, 614 Main St., downtown Davenport. There will be a Rosary at 3:30p.m. prior to the visitation; all are invited to attend.
Mrs. Coryn died Tuesday, May 15, 2018, at her Davenport residence, surrounded by her family.
Mary Elizabeth Wurzer was born on May 28, 1931, in Detroit, Michigan, to Henry C. and Margaret (Kahl) Wurzer. Mimi graduated from the Villa de Chantal, Rock Island, in 1949. She graduated from St. Mary's College, Notre Dame, Indiana, in 1953. She married Robert C. Coryn on September 2, 1954, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Bettendorf. He preceded her in death October 15, 2016.
Mimi was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, a founding member of the Catholic Service Board, as well as a lifelong contributor to many other Catholic charities.
Mimi will be lovingly remembered for her faith, kindness, humor and dedication to her family.
Memorials may be made to the Coryn Family Scholarship Fund at Assumption High School, Davenport; The Kahl Home; or Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
Survivors include her children, daughter and son-in-law, Ann E. and Dr. Joseph L. Lohmuller, Bettendorf, and their children, Kate (Matt) Decker, of Minnetonka, Minnesota, Elizabeth (Cameron) Rains, La Mesa, California, and Michael Lohmuller, Washington, D.C.; sons and daughter-in-law, Michael R. and Jane Coryn, Bettendorf, and their children, Peter (Danielle) Coryn, Lithia, Florida, Frank (Emily) Coryn and Edward (Brittany) Coryn, both of Davenport, and Paula Coryn and Rosemary Coryn, both of Minneapolis, Minnesota; Thomas C. Coryn, Davenport; eight great-grandchildren, a brother, Henry K. (Marilyn) Wurzer, Vero Beach, Florida; sisters, Margaret K. Heydon, Davenport, and Virginia A. (Dennis) O'Neal, Scottsdale, Arizona, a brother-in-law, James J. (Gloria) Coryn, Moline; and a sister-in-law, MaryAnn McGee, Toronto, Canada. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Bob and sisters, Suzanne L. Martens, and Sarah J. Neff. May they rest in peace.
The family would like to thank and acknowledge Mimi's devoted caregivers.
