August 14, 1946-April 9, 2018
DeWITT, Iowa — Mary Elaine Wilson-Mercado, 71, of DeWitt, Iowa, passed away Monday, April 9, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.
Elaine was born August 14, 1946, to Mary Barker and Howard Wilson. She graduated from Maquoketa High School in 1964 and retired in 2008 from her 25-year position as a lead employment counselor for Eastern Iowa Community College District.
Elaine will be remembered for her giving spirit; she always put others before herself and served as an angel to many, including her sons and daughter-in-law, grandchildren and 31 foster children.
A genealogist and historian, Elaine compiled family and local history. She founded the Retro Maquoketa Facebook page and volunteered for the Jackson County Historical Society, where she published work on the orphan train and one-room schoolhouses.
She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, crafting, cooking and vacationing. She also looked forward to her book club meetings with the Ya-Ya Sisters.
She is survived by two children, Eddie (Staci) Mercado of DeWitt and Josh Mercado of Davenport; five grandchildren, Samuel, Sawyer, Saylor and Salinger Mercado of DeWitt and Tori of Waukon, Iowa; six siblings, Dion Wilson, Charmayne McMurray, Dona Bennett, Doris King, Stevan Wiebenga, and Wendy Smith. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Barker, and a sister, Tony Wise.
Family and friends are welcome to attend a graveside service to be held at Mount Hope Cemetery in Maquoketa on Friday, April 13, 2018 at 1 pm. Lahey and Dawson Funeral Services will be assisting the family at this time.
Memorials may be directed to the family in her honor.
Condolences may be expressed and a photo tribute viewed at www.laheys.com.