August 10, 1942-June 2, 2018
MOLINE — Mary Jo “Jody” Jacks, 75, of Moline, died Saturday, June 2, 2018, at home.
Services are 10 a.m. Thursday in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th St., Moline, with the Rev. Chuck Dorsey officiating. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial is in Greenview Memorial Gardens. Friends are invited to join the family at a funeral luncheon at CityView Celebrations at Trimble Pointe following the burial.
The former Mary Jo Bowser was born August 10, 1942, in Rock Island, to John Thomas and Mamie Lutz Bowser. She married Terry A. Jacks on March 5, 1962, in Sayres, Oklahoma. She was a member of Memorial Christian Church, was a wonderful housewife and mother, loved spending time with her family, and enjoyed yard sales, computer games, and browsing the internet.
Jody is survived by her husband of 56 years, Terry; five children and spouses, Laurie Denato, Angela Mueting, Teresa and Randy David, Steven Jacks, and Stacey and Peter A. Hall Sr.; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and siblings and spouses, Rosie Vincent, Billy and Irene Bowser, Scott and Pam Bowser, and Sheri and Mike Wilson. She was preceded in death by her parents and five siblings.
