September 19, 1926-May 27, 2018
MOLINE — Mary Jo Trant, 91, of Moline, died Sunday, May 27, 2018, at Bickford Assisted Living Center, Moline. Funeral services are 11 a.m. Monday, June 4, 2018, at Christ the King Catholic Church, Moline. Visitation is one hour prior to services at the church. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Davenport.
Mary Jo Buckley was born Sept. 19, 1926, in Montpelier, Indiana, a daughter of Leo and Ruby Hazel Hawkins Buckley. She spent much of her childhood in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico, following her father's work in the oil fields. She graduated from Montpelier High School at age 15 and later entered the U.S. Army Nurses Cadet nurses training program at Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie, Indiana. She married Robert Wilbur Trant on Oct. 2, 1946, at St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Church in Montpelier, Indiana. Bob died Nov. 3, 1984. She was an avid bridge player and a strong independent woman. She worked in medical records administration in hospitals in Moline, Stuart, Florida, and Davenport, last serving as medical records director for the former Mercy Hospital, Davenport. She was a former member of King's Daughters, several boards and community organizations, and a faithful volunteer at Trinity West Hospital. She was an active member of Christ the King Catholic Church, serving as an usher and Eucharistic minister. She was deeply devoted to her Catholic faith, often seen with her rosary in her hands.
Survivors include her children and their spouses, Regena Jo and Dean Schantz, Davenport, Rita and David Pearson, Coal Valley, and Patrick and Vicki Trant, Galesburg, Illinois; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Mary Trant Helm, Hartford City, Indiana, and Bertha Buckley, Bedford, Indiana;and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; brother, Robert Buckley; and sister, Patricia Huffman. Mary Jo's family would like to thank the staffs at Bickford Assisted Living, Moline, and Heartland Hospice for their loving care and support. Memorials may be made to Christ the King Catholic Church, Bickford Assisted Living, or Alzheimer's Association.
