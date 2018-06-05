July 14, 1934 - May 30, 2018
DAVENPORT — Mary L. Fording, 83, of Davenport, passed away on Wednesday, May 30, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. A private interment will be held at a later date.
Mary was born on July 14, 1934, in Davenport, to John and Catherine (Haugh) Rohrer. She was united in marriage to Richard A. Fording on October 13, 1951, in Davenport. She retired from John Deere Group Claims Health Care in 1994 after 24 years of service.
Mary devoted her life to her family. She was the best mother, grandmother and friend that anyone could have. Everyone who met her was touched by her kindness and compassion
Those honoring her memory include her husband, Richard; children, Debbie (Steve) Weindruch, Cathy Fording, Sandy (Brad) Foreman and John Fording; grandchildren, David, Lisa, Beth, Marcella, Amelia, Eric, Michael, Hunter, Nicole and Gabby; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son Rick; and a sister, Delores Jehring.