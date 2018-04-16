May 2, 1929 - April 14, 2018
PORT BYRON - Mary Lee Lamb, 88, of Port Byron, Ill., died Saturday, April 14, 2018, at the Iowa Masonic Health Facilities in Bettendorf.
Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 18, at Gibson – Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
Mary was born on May 2, 1929, in Millersville, Mo. She was the daughter of Lloyd and Beulah (Turner) Stearns. She married Benjamin Lamb on June 8, 1947 in Moline. She was a teacher at Bowlesburg School in East Moline until she retired in 1989. Mary was a member of the Legion Auxiliary and the Congregational Church in Port Byron. She enjoyed her family, grandchildren, gardening and life on the river.
Mary is survived by her sons, Charles (Jill) Lamb, Huntley, Ill., Samuel Lamb, Port Byron, Ill.; daughters, Nancy Rigby (Terry Hirst), Bettendorf, Karen (George) Worley, Bettendorf, Sharen (Mac) McMillan, LeClaire; sister, Peggy (Rich) Vedder, Florida; 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Benjamin, and brother Robert.
Mary's family invites friends to share stories and condolences at www.gibsonbodefh.com