January 3, 1937-April 6, 2018
DAVENPORT — Funeral services for Mary Lee Williams, 81, of Davenport, will be 1 p.m. Monday at Bethel AME Church, 323 W. 11th St., Davenport, with the Rev. Derrick Ambrose officiating. She departed this life on Friday at Genesis Medical Center, Davenport. Burial will be at Pine Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be noon until service time Monday at the church.
Orr's Mortuary, Rock Island, is assisting the family with arrangements.
She was born January 3, 1937, in Lexington, Mississippi, the daughter of Walter and Beatrice (Melton) Buck. In 1985, she retired from Bendix as an assembler. She was a member of Bethel AME Church and Third Missionary Baptist Church.
She is survived by her significant other, Nimroy Anderson, Davenport; daughters, Colice Williams, Cedar Falls, Iowa, and Kim Atkins, St. Louis; Tamara Spencer, Davenport, Linda Anderson, Waterloo; sons, Dale Anderson, Texas, and Derrick Ambrose, New York; sisters, Myrtle (Bobbie) Weatherby, Prentiss, Mississippi, Lil (Dave) Staton, Levern Weems, Marion, Iowa, Sussie (Randy) Sprague; brothers, Leonard R. Weems, Detroit, Michigan, Patrick Wright, Waterloo, and Leonard J. (Vicki) Weems, Cedar Rapids; and six grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Beatrice and Leonard Weems; grandparents, Sussie and Luther Skinner; a sister, Earlene Buck.
