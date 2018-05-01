March 31, 2018 — April 28, 2018
DAVENPORT — Funeral services and a Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Lou Smith, 87, of Davenport, formerly of Andalusia, will be Friday, May 4, 2018, at 10 a.m. at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 2618 Boies Ave., Davenport. Private burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. The family will greet friends Thursday, May 3 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. Mary Lou passed away Saturday, April 28, 2018.
Mary Lou Sweeney was born March 31, 1931, in Davenport, a daughter of William and Ethel (Walker) Sweeney. She was united in marriage to James J. Smith on Feb. 19, 1955, at St. Alphonsus Church.
Mary Lou worked as an Avon lady in addition to working at JCPenney and Genesis Hospital. Mary Lou was an outstanding mother, cook and leader of our family. She made sure each child knew the value of hard work, to be independent and value and protect family. She was a woman of faith.
Memorials may be made to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Camp Courageous, St. Alphonsus or area food pantries.
Those left to honor her memory include her children, Jim (Anne) Smith, Colorado, Kathy (Don) Hall, Andalusia, Ann Weeks, Davenport, Jerry (Robin) Smith, Taylor Ridge, Karen (Larry) Cawiezell, Blue Grass, Joe (Sally) Smith, Bettendorf, John (Jean) Smith, Lakeland, Florida, and Jeff Smith, Davenport; 18 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; siblings, Dorothy Schloemer, Davenport, Robert Sweeney, Alpha, and William Sweeney, Milan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, James, twin babies and brother, Jack Sweeney.
The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House for the wonderful and loving care that was given to their mother in her final days and to the family.
Online condolences at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.