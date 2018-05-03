August 12, 1927 — May 2, 2018
BENNETT, Iowa — Mary Lou Voss, 90, of Bennett, passed away Wednesday, May 2, 2018, unexpectedly at Genesis Health System-East Campus in Davenport.
Mary Lou was born in Cedar County on August 12, 1927, the daughter of Ludwig and Beulah (Wagner) Ketelsen.
Mary Lou married Vernon O. Voss on May 4, 1947, in Wilton.
She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Bennett. She enjoyed quilting, gardening and traveling with her family. Above all, she loved her family.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 4, 2018, at Zion Lutheran Church in Wilton.
Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 5, 2018, at Zion Lutheran Church in Wilton.
Private family interment will be at the Inland Cemetery in Bennett.
She is survived and lovingly remembered by her husband of nearly 71 years, Vernon of Bennett; her children, Dale (Barb) Voss of Wilton, Cliff (Maurita) Voss of Davenport and LuAnn (Tony) Wulf of Walcott; 11 grandchildren, Angela Dann, Derrin Voss, Casey Voss, Joshua (Vanessa) Voss, Tia (Ryan) McQuillen, Tessa (Kevin) Causley, Clint (Brianna) Voss, Lucas (Katelyn) Voss, Curtis (Monica) Wulf, Warren (Janet) Wulf and Wesley (Heidi) Wulf; 20 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and her sister, Hazel Ervin of Wilton.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her great-grandson, Marcus Dann, her brother, Harlan Ketelsen, and her sisters, Helen Voss and Hulda Chapman.
Memorial donations may be made to the Bennett Ambulance or the Bennett Fire Department. www.bentleyfuneralhome.com