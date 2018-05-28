November 13, 1924 - May 24, 2018
Mary M. Ireland, 93, of Hendersonville, passed away Thursday, May 24, at her home. A native of Terre Haute, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Lorenzo and Gladys Vaught Ruszler. She had been employed by Ilinois Bell Telephone Company for over 30 years. A resident of Henderson County, North Carolina, since 1983, she was a member of Skyland Baptist Church. Her beloved husband of 69 years, Leland F. Ireland, died in 2015. Mrs. Ireland is survived by her daughter, Nancy K. Harwood (husband Darin); grandchildren, Donald L. Smith (wife Jamie), Dallas Harwood Wine (husband Corey), Koty Harwood (fiancee Krista) and Jennifer Stamey; great-grandchildren, Lauren, Weston, Jackson and Addie; and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 30, at Garden of Cristus Cemetery in Villa Ridge, Illinois, under the direction of Jones Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Four Seasons Compassion for Life, 571 S. Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731. To offer condolences online please visit www.shulerfuneralhome.com.