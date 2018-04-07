May 24, 1914-Thursday, April 5, 2018
ROCK ISLAND — Mary Rita Daxon, 103, of Rock Island, died Thursday, April 5, 2018, at Silver Cross Nursing Center, Rock Island.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Monday at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island. Burial is at Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island. Visitation is 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island, where a rosary will be recited at 1:30 p.m. Memorials may be made to St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island, St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Milan, or to Hospice Compassus.
Mary Rita Dugan was born May 24, 1914, in Mediapolis, Iowa, a daughter of Elbert and Nellie Schulte Dugan. She married Bernard Daxon on April 3, 1937, in Milan. He died Oct. 4, 1972.
Mary Rita graduated from St. John's Catholic High School, Burlington, Iowa. She had farmed with her late husband, Bernard, south of Milan and also worked for the Rock Island Livestock Auction. She retired in 1979 from the Headquarters, Army Weapons Command, at the Rock Island Arsenal.
She was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church and a former member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Milan, where she sang in the choir and was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society. Mary Rita volunteered for many years at Franciscan Hospital and Trinity Medical Center – West Campus. She enjoyed playing bridge and had many, many friends.
Survivors include her daughters and son-in-law, Rita Elliott, Milan, Janice and Jim McCannon, Taylor Ridge, and Kathleen Frauen, Palm Coast, Florida; son, James Daxon, Davenport; eight grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and sisters, Joanne DeVrieze, East Moline and Martha Kroeger, Rock Island. She was preceded in death by her husband; grandchildren, Brenda Elliott Yordy and Dale McCannon; sons-in-law, Marvin “Barney” Elliott and Larry Frauen; sisters, Mary Ann Dugan, Betty Ternoey, Helen Polka, Alice Johnson, Bernadine DeWitte and Pauline Peterson; and brothers, Harold, Paul and John Dugan.
The family extends their heartfelt thanks to Silver Cross Nursing Center and Hospice Compassus for the loving and compassionate care given to Mary Rita.
Online condolences may be left at wheelanpressly.com.