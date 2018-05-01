Mary Wales

MOLINE — Mary L. Wales, 97, Moline, passed away Monday, April 30, 2018, at Rosewood Care Center, Moline. Funeral services are 11 a.m. Wednesday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd,. East Moline. Burial is in St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until service time.
Mary DeCap was born April 19, 1921, in Hillsdale, Illinois, the daughter of Adolph and Julia (Steene) DeCap. She married Rudolph C. Wales on Sept. 11, 1948, in Moline. Rudy died May 2, 1990. Mary was meticulous homemaker and a magnificent baker. She was a skilled crocheter and decorated duck and ostrich eggs.
Survivors include many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Joe and Mike, and her best friend, Mary Hoegner.
