March 14, 1951-April 3, 2018
MILAN — Maureen Verner, 67, of Milan, died Tuesday April 3, 2018, at Trinity Rock Island, after a courageous battle with cancer. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Maureen Mahieu was born March 14, 1951, in Moline, the daughter of Albert and Lorraine Kruger Mahieu. She married Daniel Frank in 1971. She later married Barry Verner on July 30, 1992, in Reno, Nevada. She had worked at Beling Consultants, Moline, for many years. She was a loving and dedicated grandmother who adored her grandchildren.
Survivors include her daughter, Lisa (Jeff) Blumenstein, Milan; son, D.J.(Carey) Frank, Waukee, Iowa; grandchildren, Lee, Elizabeth, Bryan, Clayton and Tabitha; step children, Brian and Jeff Verner, of Davenport; siblings, Brother Giles, St. Meinrad Archabbey, Spencer County, Indiana, Mary Ann (James) Williams, Moline, Patricia Mahieu, Stow, Ohio, Kathleen Kelly, Lexington, Illinois, Lawrence (Carolyn) Mahieu, Davenport, Susan (Gary) Polton, Davenport, Marcella (Ron) Johnson, Port Byron, and David Mahieu, East Moline; brother-in-law, Roland Robert, Fullerton, California; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; grandson, Collin Frank; and sister, Barbara Robert.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to Riverside United Methodist Church, Moline, or University of Chicago Medicine sent to the following address: University of Chicago Gift Administration and Business Data, Maureen Verner Memorial, 5235 S. Harper Court, 4th Floor, Chicago, IL 60615.
