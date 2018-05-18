March 20, 1921-May 16, 2018
DAVENPORT — Funeral services for Maurice N. Tinnes, 97, of Davenport will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday at Faith United Church of Christ in Davenport. The family will greet friends from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary in Davenport. Interment will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Mr. Tinnes passed away on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at the Davenport Lutheran Home.
Maurice Nicholas Tinnes was born on March 20, 1921, in Dublin, Iowa, the son of Zeno and Grace (Tracey) Tinnes. He served as a corporal in the United States Marine Corps during World War II. On September 28, 1943, he married Marjorie Ahrens in Washington, Iowa. Maurice was a business owner and self-employed building contractor. After retiring, he enjoyed building beautiful furniture for his family. He and Marjorie were avid supporters of North Scott athletics. Maurice was a member of the American Legion and Faith United Church of Christ.
He is survived by his daughters, Marilyn (Donald) Boysen of Rock Island, Barbara (David) Stipes of Bellevue, Iowa; sisters, Harriet Harley of Davenport, Ardith Derby of Davenport; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren; and good friends, Ron and Nancy Meyer of Eldridge.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie, in 2014, and a brother, Roquel Tinnes.
Memorials may be directed to Faith United Church of Christ.
