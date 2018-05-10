ROCK ISLAND — Melissa A. Gardner passed away on Sunday, May 6, 2018, at Trinity Rock Island at the age of 65.
Melissa enjoyed working as a certified nurse's assistant for a combined 40+ years, primarily at St. Anthony's in Rock Island and Lutheran Homes in Muscatine.
She loved gardening, biking, fishing and all things outdoors, as well as reading, listening to music, and baking from scratch.
She will be lovingly remembered by her three daughters, Phylissa Bergert, Galena Gardner, and Valerie (Brian) Thompson, as well as by her six grandchildren, Elijah, Benjahmin, Obadiah, Lacey, Caleb, and Gabriel.
As per her request, no services will be held and her remains are to be donated to medical science.