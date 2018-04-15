Melvin Farley

May 6, 1950 - April 14, 2018
EAST MOLINE - Melvin L. “Mel” Farley, 67, of East Moline, passed away Saturday, April 14, 2018, at Illini Restorative Care in Silvis.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 18, 2018, at Van Hoe Funeral Home, Ltd., in East Moline. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at the funeral home, where memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Interment will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens in East Moline.
Mel was born May 6, 1950, in Davenport, a son of Merle and Lorraine (Dierks) Farley. He graduated from Assumption High School in 1968 and attended St. Ambrose College. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves for 6 years. On September 12, 1987, he married his best friend, Cathy Mahan, in East Moline, and hit the jackpot by gaining three additional best friends: Tiffany, Tori and Jon Sandoval.
He worked for the QC Downs as a Pari-mutuel Clerk and later retired from Pest Control Management as a technician after 25 years of service in 2015. He enjoyed gambling, playing cards, playing horses, and golf.
Survivors include his wife, Cathy, 3 children: Tiffany (Tim) Spurgetis of East Moline, Tori Petre of East Moline and Jon Sandoval of Silvis; 7 grandchildren: Nicole, Catherine, Madison (Andre), Shane, Evan, Julian, and Molly; 5 great-grandchildren; a sister: Marlene Nelson of Davenport, and a brother: Michael (Barb) Farley, also of Davenport, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, James Farley, and sister: Mary Patton.
