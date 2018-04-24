Merle Handy

November 16, 1935-April 17, 2018
BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Merle E. Handy, 82, formerly of Martinsburg and Davenport, died April 17, 2018 at his home in Burnsville, Minnesota.
He was born November 16, 1935, in Wapello County to Millard and Lenore Crawford Handy. He married Janice E. Dickey on June 23, 1957.
Merle was a graduate of Hedrick High School and had worked 12 years for the Rock Island Railroad and 24 years for Oscar Mayer, retiring January 1998.
He had been a resident of Davenport from 1965 to 2001, when he and Janice moved back to Martinsburg.
Merle enjoyed camping, being with family, especially the grandchildren and volunteering at the Carl Craft Civic Center in Hedrick.
Surviving are his wife, Janice; his children, Steven Handy of Vancouver, Washington, Ronald Handy of Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, and Jolee Verbeke of Eagan Minnesota; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Joan Rullman of Cedar Rapids.
Funeral services were held 10 a.m. Monday at Reece Funeral Home in Ottumwa with Pastor Bill Hornback officiating. Burial will be in Brooks Cemetery near Hedrick.
Visitation began at 11 a.m. Sunday with the family present from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Memorials may be made to the Carl Craft Civic Center in Hedrick.