Merle Pingel

January 23, 1924-April 20, 2018
NEW LIBERTY, Iowa - Merle David Pingel, 94, of New Liberty, Iowa, passed away on Friday, April 20th, at Prairie Hills of Tipton.
Merle was born in Scott County on January 23, 1924, a son of the Walter and Hulda (Petersen) Pingel.
Merle married Erma L. Schlapkohl on March 16, 1958, in Davenport. She preceded him in death on October 5, 2011.
Merle farmed in Scott County for his entire life. He served on various boards. He enjoyed playing cards, bowling, raising cattle and John Deere tractors.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 24, 2018, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. at Bentley Funeral Home in Durant.
Interment will be at Pine Hill Cemetery in Wheatland, Iowa.
He is survived and lovingly remembered by his daughter Andrea Godke of Davenport, his sons: Douglas Pingel of Walcott and Gary (Jolene) Pingel of New Liberty, 7 granddaughters and 8 great-grandchildren and 1 on the way.
Merle was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, his granddaughter Rachel Levien, his brothers Luverne and Harlan Pingel.
A memorial has been established in his memory.
Online remembrances and condolences may be left for the family at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.