Michael Disterhoft

April 11, 1949-January 2, 2018
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Michael DeSales Disterhoft, 68, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, unexpectedly passed away Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018. A funeral service was Sunday, Jan. 7, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, in Fort Wayne.
Mike was born April 11, 1949, in Iowa City, the son of the late Clarence and Evelyn Disterhoft. He grew up in Geneseo, Illinois, and moved to Indiana in 1969. He married Norma Demay (mother of Stacy). He later married Peggy Case (mother of Kyle and Perri) and then Jan Rollings. He worked with ITT for 20 years before his retirement. He enjoyed music but his passion was playing the guitar. He had a close group of McFriends who would get together daily at McDonald's. In his spare time, he enjoyed landscaping and gardening. He was always on the move and enjoyed walking and rollerblading.
Survivors include wife, Jan; children, Stacy (David) Eckley, of Davenport, Kyle (Katrina) Disterhoft, of Overland Park, Kansas, and Perri Disterhoft of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Deacon Eckley, Owen Disterhoft and Baby Boy Disterhoft soon to make his arrival; brothers, Donald (Betty) Disterhoft, of East Moline; Matthew (Joy) Disterhoft, of Fenton, Missouri, Patrick (Danielle) Disterhoft, of Boulder, Colorado, Mark (Sherri) Disterhoft, of Colona, and Gregory Disterhoft, of Indianapolis.