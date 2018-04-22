June 6, 1944-April 14, 2018
BETTENDORF - Michelon “Mimi” Christoffersen, a resident of Bettendorf, Iowa, and formerly of DeWitt, Iowa, died Saturday, April 14, 2018.
Mimi was married to the love of her life, Bob Christoffersen, for 55 years. She was known for her floral designs, hand-made cards, love for her family, and kindness to all of her friends. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and the many adventures she and Bob had with their grandchildren.
Mimi started her career in the DeWitt Central Community School system as a secretary and was a School Board President, then for over 20 years she had her own floral business and participated in many craft shows around the Midwest. Later she became an Administrative Assistant at 4C Solutions (East Moline) and then became a Patient Representative at ORA (Moline) before retiring to spend more time with her family.
Memorials may be made to the family for her celebration of life (and birthday) event to be held in June. As per her request, her body has been donated to the University of Iowa Hospitals, Iowa City, Iowa.
Mimi was born June 6, 1944 in Clinton, Iowa, the daughter of Henry D. and Elaine (Domsalla) Failing.
Those left to honor her memory include her husband Bob; her children Thomas (Lauri) Christoffersen of Chicago, Illinois, Angie Christoffersen of Madison, Wisconsin, and Mark (Stacy) Christoffersen of Davenport, Iowa; her 4 grandchildren; and her sister Wendi (Monte) Rose of Fayetteville, Texas.
Mimi was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, and a brother.
