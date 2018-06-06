August 14, 1920-June 3, 2018
DAVENPORT — A memorial Mass for Mildred M. Marietta, 97, of Davenport, will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 8, 2018, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 4105 Division St., Davenport. Burial of her remains will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Dubuque. Visitation will be Friday from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. in the gathering space at church. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Victory or a charity of your choice.
Mildred passed away peacefully, Sunday, June 3, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
Mildred Konzen was born August 14, 1920, in Dyersville, Iowa, daughter of Peter J. and Veronica (Pins) Konzen. She was united in marriage to Eldon J. Marietta on February 20, 1941, at Nativity Catholic Church, Dubuque. He preceded her in death on October 10, 1979, after 38 years of marriage.
Mildred had worked at Three I Trucking in Bettendorf and later at AT&T.
Mildred enjoyed cooking and baking, always having sweets for her grandchildren, and was especially known for her pies. She loved music, and was a talented pianist. Mildred also enjoyed reading, tending to her garden and flowers, and feeding the birds. She had a great love for dogs, especially Brittany Spaniels and Cockapoos of which she owned through the years.
Survivors include her children, Judy (Jim) O'Brien, Jerry (Mary) Marietta, all of Davenport, and Lance (Heidi) Marietta, Portland, Oregon; a daughter-in-law, Sue Marietta, Scappoose, Oregon; 16 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; a brother, Tom Konzen, California; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Mildred was preceded in death by a son, Steven Marietta; a grandson, William O'Brien, a great-granddaughter, Clara O'Brien, her parents, and brothers, Eldon and Jerome Konzen. May they rest in peace.
