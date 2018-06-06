Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Mildred Perkins

August 3, 1930-May 30, 2018

DAVENPORT — Mildred Perkins, 87, passed away Wednesday, May 30, 2018, at Good Samaritan Society, Davenport. Visitation is noon Friday, June 8, 2018, at Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport, with the services at 1 p.m. Burial will be at Oakdale Memorial Gardens.

Mildred was born in 1930 in Alexandria, Louisiana, to Hess and Cedonia Thomas. In 1951, she married John Sr. in Kenilworth, Illinois.

Surviving are her children, John (Diane), Edward (Patricia), Della and Marie. She has 13 grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Hess and Cedonia; John Sr.; her brother, Hess Jr.; and her son, Willie (Jerry).

