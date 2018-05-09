February 3, 1930-May 7, 2018
ELDRIDGE — Minnie Meeker of Eldridge, passed away on Monday, May 7, 2018, at Grand Haven Retirement Community. A visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Thursday, May 10, 2018, at the Runge Mortuary, Davenport. A memorial service will held 10 a.m. Friday, May 11, 2018, at the mortuary, with Pastor Brad Sherman officiating. She will be interred with her husband of 56 years at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans Association. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Minnie Phelps was born in Brownwood, Missouri, on the February 3, 1930, daughter of Fred Wesley and Violet (Black) Phelps. Minnie met Richard Meeker in the summer of 1948 and on February 6, 1949, Minnie married Richard Darwin Meeker, son of Vern and Grace (Little) Meeker in Davenport. They lived and raised four boys in Bettendorf. Minnie retired from Lou Marge's in 1981. Minnie and Dick built their retirement home on Table Rock Lake, where they enjoyed boating, swimming and taking long walks. They moved to Nixa in 1992. Dick passed away in 2005. She moved to Eldridge in 2017. Her hobbies included flower gardening and painting.
Survivors include her four sons, Rick A. Meeker, and his wife, Patsey, of Davenport, Rob L. Meeker, and his wife, Marcie, of Bettendorf, Dan S. Meeker, Eldridge, and Mark A. Meeker, and his wife, Peggy, of Blue Grass; her sisters, Pauline Schwarz, of Naples, Florida, and Patsy Puchbauer, of Cape Girardeau, Missouri; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Her husband preceded her in death.