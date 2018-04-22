May 15, 1930-April 20, 2018
CLINTON - Miriam A. Healless, age 87, of Clinton, passed away Friday, April 20, 2018, at Mercy Medical Center North.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 24, 2018, at Christ Episcopal Church. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the service time Tuesday at the church. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery. The Pape Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Miriam was born in Clinton on May 15, 1930, the daughter of Edward and Alberta (Gundelfinger) Milder. She graduated from Lyons High School in 1948. Miriam married Tex Healless on October 21, 1950, in Clinton. Tex passed away on October 16, 2006. Miriam was the librarian at Longfellow School for many years. She was a member of Christ Episcopal Church. She was a Girl Scout leader for many years, belonged to antique and quilting clubs, volunteered for Mobile Meals with her husband and enjoyed traveling.
Miriam is survived by five children; Kathleen Healless and Sharon Enwright both of Clinton, Mary (Darwin) Andresen of DeWitt, Michael Healless of Virginia, and Ted Healless of Muscatine; three grandchildren, Tara, Heidi and Molly and four great-grandchildren, Garrett, Hadli, Adalynn and Landree.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and a sister, Edwina Sill. Online condolences may be left at www.papefh.com.