May 8, 2018
DAVENPORT — Memorial services for Miriam J. Baehnk, 85, of Davenport, will be 10 a.m. Friday May 12, 2018, at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 2363 W. 3rd St., Davenport, where she was a lifelong member. Private interment will be at Davenport Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the church.
Miriam passed away on Tuesday May 8, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. She was born in 1933 in Davenport, the daughter of Frank and Letha Heilman. She married Arthur C. Baehnk on January 3, 1954, at St. Mark Lutheran Church. He preceded her in death on April 21, 2018, after 64 years of marriage.
Miriam taught Sunday school for over 30 years at St. Mark. She also taught Vacation Bible School and sang in the choir in her early years. Miriam worked in the office at both Builders Sand and Cement Co, Davenport, and Ralston Purina, Davenport, where she retired. She enjoyed teaching children through Junior Achievement also. Miriam loved to cook and was proud of winning the recipe competition sponsored by the Quad-City Times.
Survivors include her loving daughter, Beth Coulliette; granddaughter, Christine Coulliette; sister, Eileen (Elwin) Brown; two nephews; and two nieces.
She was also preceded in death by their son, Todd Baehnk.
