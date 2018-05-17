Myrna Linnenkamp

August 6, 1939 - May 15, 2018
DAVENPORT — Myrna J. Linnenkamp, 78, of Davenport, passed away at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. The family will greet friends Friday, May 18, 2018, from 10 to 10:30 a.m. at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, 614 Main St., downtown Davenport. There will be a prayer service at 10:30 a.m. conducted by Father Robert Harness. Burial will be in St. Elizabeth Cemetery, Harper, Iowa, on the Raymond Linnenkamp family plot. Those wishing to attend should meet at the cemetery at 2 p.m.
Myrna Joyce Hardwick was born on August 6, 1939, to William Hardwick Sr. and Rosa Nell Winstead of Cape Girardeau, Missouri. She married Donald Joseph Linnenkamp, of Davenport, on August 1, 1985. Myrna was a wife, mother and homemaker all of her adult life. She especially enjoyed cooking and watching religious programs on television.
Memorials may be made to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
Those left to honor Myrna's memory include her husband, Donald; children, Tabatha (Randall) Crites, Annapolis, Missouri; grandchildren, Jessica Crites, Salem, Missouri, and John (Kayla) Crites, St. James, Missouri; two great-grandsons; stepchildren, Matthew Linnenkamp, Davenport, Mark Linnenkamp, Indianapolis, Indiana, and Tom (Amy) Stoltz, Hillsboro, Missouri; seven stepgrandchildren; and six stepgreat-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Joan Massa; and two brothers-in-law, Jerry Bolen and Gilbert Janes.
