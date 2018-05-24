Nacny L. Van Hoosier

May 22, 1934-May 21, 2018
DAVENPORT - Private services for Nancy L. Van Hoosier, 83, a resident of Davenport, were held with burial at Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to King's Harvest, Pet Rescue. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Nancy passed away Monday, May 21, 2018, the day before her 84th birthday, at Accordius Health at St. Mary, Davenport.
Nancy Louise Hughes was born on May 22, 1934, in Davenport, a daughter of Raymond and Edna (Anderson) Hughes. She graduated from Immaculate Conception Academy in 1952. Nancy was united in marriage to Charles A. Van Hoosier on September 29, 1956, in Davenport. He preceded her in passing earlier this month on May 5th, after 61 years of marriage and memories.
Nancy enjoyed gardening and her cats! She also enjoyed feeding the birds. She was a devoted wife and mother and will be missed dearly.
She is survived by her children: Marty Van Hoosier, Davenport, John (Gudrun) Van Hoosier, Junction City, Kansas, Karen (Dan) Bonsall, Arlington, Texas, Lynn Ellis, Davenport, and Kevin Van Hoosier, Moline; grandchildren: Michelle (David) Draper, Anthony Geffre, Michael Geffre, Justin (Sarah) Hertner; great-grandchildren: Allison and Kayla Draper; siblings: Tony Hughes, Florida, and Patricia (Jim) Wilson, Davenport, and nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings: Dorothy Jurgens, Raymond Hughes, Jim Hughes, and infant brothers, Paul and Eugene Hughes. May they rest in peace.