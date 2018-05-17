December 18, 1955 - May 14, 2018
MOLINE — Nadine Gay, 62, of Moline, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Monday, May 14, 2018, at the Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota,
Funeral services will be noon Tuesday, May 22, 2018, at Second Baptist Church, Rock Island, with visitation from 10 a.m. to noon at the church. Cremation rites will follow the services. Memorials may be made in care of the family.
Nadine was born in Rock Island on December 18, 1955, a daughter of William “Bill” and Wardean Smith Lampkin. She married Kimber Gay on May 17, 2002 in Davenport.
Nadine worked 32 years for Alcoa and retired in 2009.
She was a member of The Word Church, East Moline. Her passion and love in life was her family and helping others. She had the biggest heart and never met a stranger.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Kimber Gay, Moline; children, Lamonica Fallon, Rock Island, Keillyn (Keenan) Rogers, Moline, and Donald Fallon, Silvis; grandchildren, Tevin and Logia Bester, Dontrell Fallon, Donterrius Terrell, Jasmin Fallon, Keenan Jr., Kyree and Keonna Rogers; great-grandchildren, Quayana Purdy and Tevin “TJ” Bester Jr.; siblings, Helen (Ronnie) Forrest, Rock Island, Carl (Ora) Lampkin, Rock Island, Janice Lampkin, Racine, Wisconsin,. and Glen Lampkin, Rock Island; and her dogs a.k.a “her babies,” Simba and Romeo.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
