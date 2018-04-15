Nancy Anderson

February 13, 1968 - April 13, 2018
CALAMUS - Nancy “Nan” Jane Anderson, 50, of rural Calamus, Iowa, was called home to Heaven early Friday morning, April 13, 2018, from the comfort of her home. Nan courageously lived her life surrounded by friends, family, and the unconditional love of her dogs.
She was born February 13, 1968, in Waukegan, Illinois, to James and Margaret (Melchin) Zoller. Nan was a graduate of Antioch Community High School in Antioch, Illinois. She went on to study Psychology at Northern Illinois University and received her Bachelor's Degree from the University of Illinois at Chicago.
Nan caught the eye of Jeff Anderson one summer afternoon and a spark was ignited. Nan married her soulmate on October 24, 1998, in Fox Lake, Illinois. They began their journey with the belief that marriage is the high sea for which no compass has yet been invented. They started their family in Davenport and moved to Calamus in 2012, where they later found their dream home in 2017. Here they are able to enjoy the sunshine that welcomes each new day and sunsets which fill the night with grace and beauty. While Nan was most proud of her role as a mama to her children, she also believed in promoting a healthy lifestyle through her work with YOLI.
Nan's relationship with Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior guided her on her journey through life. Her favorite verse was John 17:2,3 - "For you have given him authority over everyone. He gives eternal life to each one you have given him. And this is the way to have eternal life - to know you, the only true God, and Jesus Christ, the one you sent to earth." The foundation of her character was built on His love for others. She lived this through her creativity, generosity, and compassion with no expectation of anything in return.
She will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Jeff; children, Luke, Drew, and Madison; a sister, Kathy (Steve) Schoenfelder of Antioch and their children, Patrick and Niall Schoenfelder and Erin (Tony) Sigrist; Jeff's parents, Kathryn Anderson and Greg (Connie) Anderson; Jeff's brother, Matt (Elise) Anderson and their children, Robbie and Emma; other relatives and numerous friends.
Preceding Nan in death were her parents.
A celebration of Nan's life will begin at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, April 21, 2018, at First Congregational United Church of Christ - 520 E 11th Street, DeWitt, Iowa. People who love Nan can gather after her celebration of life at Murphy's Pub - 613 10th Street, DeWitt. In lieu of flowers or other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be designated for Luke and Drew's college education.
Condolences may be expressed and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.
Schultz Funeral Home, Grand Mound, is assisting the family.