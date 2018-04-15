Nicole Lacina

April 9, 2018
MOLINE - Nicole Marie Lacina, 36, of Moline, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Monday, April 9, 2018.
Services will be held on Tuesday, April 17, at noon at Weerts Funeral Home, Kimberly and Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport. The family will greet friends prior to the service from 10 to 11:45 a.m. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family for memorial to be established in Nicole's name.
Nicole truly is an altruistic soul. Compassionate, considerate with an empathetic ear. Always willing to lend a hand or a paint brush without a flinch. She was different. From the moment you met her you knew. It's the way she smiled, you couldn't help but to smile too. Her laugh, that would sneak into conversation to make the moment a little brighter. Her love, unguarded and overflowing for any person or creature she came across. She knew the world was flawed yet tried to make it better her own way.
Nicole's obvious passion for the arts gave her a vast range of abilities and knowledge. From making clothing to drawing, calligraphy, painting, photography, crochet, ceramics, sculpting, jewelry, making floral arrangements... Even at a young age, she was creating buttons and graphic designing tee shirts for her extracurricular activities, such as Girl Scouts of America. She was resourceful and always welcome to take on new projects. Nicole's role model in the world of art was her Grandmother. Whom she spent countless weekends helping at the Farmers Market with the joy of providing free face painting. Working the world of customer service from the west coast to Iowa. Her smile and joy for helping was implemented. Her past 7 years at Michaels she frequently mentioned how she really loved having the art experience to be able to help anyone on their task. Her adventurous spirit set the course. Guiding her to the west, south, east and northern soil where she spent a few seasons working at an Ontario fish camp. Embracing God's work on open water. Giggling, sneaking shells and taboo limestone pebbles with her little sister on foreign excursions.
Nicole is survived by her parents, Dale and Mary Lacina; a brother, Nathan Lacina; a sister, Tamsen (Brian) French; and maternal grandmother, Norma Bloomer; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents; maternal grandfathers; and her uncle for which she loved.
Online condolences may be expressed to Nicole's family by visiting this obituary at www.weertsfh.com