Nina Bayer

November 11, 1937-May 26, 2018
DAVENPORT — Nina J. Bayer, 80, of Davenport, died Saturday, May 26, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 1, 2018, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Bettendorf. Burial will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 31, with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. An additional visitation will be held one hour prior to Mass at the church on Friday. Memorials may be made to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.
Born on November 11, 1937, in Vale, South Dakota, Nina was the daughter of Christopher Martin and Arthela E. (Carr) Sorenson. On March 3, 1957, in Sturgis, South Dakota, she married Floyd A. Bayer.
Nina was a long-time member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Davenport, and upon moving from their home on Telegraph Road, they attended Holy Family Catholic Church in Davenport. Nina enjoyed bowling, ceramics, playing cards, walking and reading. She was an avid sports fan, watching the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Kansas City Royals. Nina cherished her time spent with family, especially her grandchildren.
Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Floyd; children, Terry (Debbie) Bayer of Overland Park, Kansas, Rhonda (Dan) Elskamp of Davenport, Roxie (David) Johnston of Bettendorf, and Tim (Sharon) Bayer of Davenport; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Leona (Fred) Carr; sister-in-law, Ardith (Don) Smith; brothers-in-law, Darrell (Betty) Bayer and Gary Fink; and a special cousin, Stan (Mary Lea) Negaard.
Nina was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Doreen Scheneman, Mary Walcott, and Evelyn Sorenson; brother, Clifford Sorenson; sister-in-law, Peggy Fink.
Condolences may be made to Nina's family by viewing her obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.