March 22, 1921-April 7, 2018
ALEDO, Ill. — Norma E. Adams, 97 of Aledo, Illinois, died Saturday, April 7, 2018, at Genesis Senior Living in Aledo. Services are 11 a.m. Thursday, April 12, 2018, at Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo. Burial is in the Oakdale Cemetery in Wilton, Iowa. Visitation is from 10 a.m. Thursday until the time of service where memorials may be left to the Aledo United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.
She was born March 22, 1921, in Wilton Junction, Iowa, to Herman and Blanche Lenker Kretschmar. Norma graduated from Wilton High School in 1939. She married Howard J. Adams on August 5, 1942, in Wayland, Missouri. He died August 31, 2012.
Norma was a 66-year member of the Aledo United Methodist Church. She was a life member of the Mercer County VFW Auxiliary Post 1571, American Ex-POW, Eastern Iowa POW Chapter and Wilton Historical Society.
Norma is survived by three sons, Howard Robert and Margaret Adams of Springfield, Ohio; Harold James and Agnes Adams of Aledo; and Paul Fredric Adams of Kansas City, Missouri; three grandchildren, Robert E. (Amy) Adams of Burlington, Cathy J. Cashman of Grand Junction, Colorado, and Howard Walker Adams of Sewanee, Tennessee; five great-grandchildren, Mary, Kyle, Cody, Samantha and Christian; and five great-great-grandchildren, Easton, Erica, Evan, Connor and Rogan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 70 years, and one brother.