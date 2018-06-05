June 2, 1936-June 3, 2018
DeWITT, Iowa — Orville Gene Rittmer, 82, of DeWitt, Iowa, died unexpectedly June 3, 2018, at University Hospitals, Iowa City.
Orville was born June 2, 1936, to Elmer and Lois (Hass) Rittmer in Preston, Iowa. He was a graduate of DeWitt High School and served in the U.S. Army. Orville worked in construction until retirement. He was married to June Plambeck, with whom he had four children. They later divorced. He spent the last 25 years with his partner, Aiden Huettman.
He is survived by his children, Barb (Mark) Henningsen of Grand Mound, Iowa, and Carol (Steven) McDonnell of DeWitt; grandchildren Bridget (Bryan) Maher of Calamus, Iowa, and their son Brody, Adam (Ally) Henningsen of DeWitt, Erin (Julian Stahl) McDonnell of Broomfield, Colorado, and Thomas (fiancée, Heidi Andresen) McDonnell of Newton, Iowa; a brother, Alyn Rittmer of DeWitt; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Sheldon and Russell; and children, Jean and Douglas Rittmer.
A private committal with military honors will be held Wednesday, June 6, 2018.
