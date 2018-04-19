April 13, 2018
DAVENPORT — Pastor Charlie Farrell, 61, of Davenport, passed away unexpectedly April 13, 2018, in Tiskilwa, Illinois. Celebration of Life services will be held April 21 at 4 p.m. at Community of Hope - Prince of Peace church, Davenport. Visitation will be Friday April 20, from 4-7 p.m. at Weerts Funeral Home, 3625 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pregnancy Resources, 2706 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport, 52804.
Charlie was born in 1956 to Victor and Frances (Barker) Farrell in San Luis Obispo, California. He married Jenny Courtney in 1979. He was the beloved pastor of the Community of Hope - Prince of Peace church in Davenport for nearly eight years. He was also involved with Wellsprings International and Via De Cristo.
Charlie loved to spend time outside in his garden. He was always planning the next DIY project, his favorites being renovating the attic and building the deck that housed his prized hot tub. Most of all, Charlie loved to spend time with his family and friends.
Those left to honor Charlie's memory include his wife, Jenny Farrell; children, Kelsey and Brandon Farrell, Davenport; grandchildren, Elijah Von Maur, Joshua Von Maur-Farrell, Remington Hernandez-Farrell; sisters, Bess Farrell, Warsaw, Indiana, Louise Kolar, Bakersfield, California; and brother Jim (Lorna) Farrell, Elmhurst, Illinois.
