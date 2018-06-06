June 3, 2018
DAVENPORT – Patricia Ann Fritz, 88, died June 3, 2018, at Ridgecrest Village in Davenport. Born 1930 to Harold and Laurette Pickering of Manhasset, New York, in New Rochelle, New York, Pat began teaching art classes after graduating from Pratt Institute in Brooklyn. Pat was a devoted wife and mother, frequently exploiting her talents and interests in design, painting, fashion and the arts while engaging her family and friends in creative projects with a flair for sewing. Pat was a devout Catholic with a lively faith and was very active in her church and parish of Our Lady of Victory.
Later in life, Pat ran her son Peter's bookstore, The Faith Explained, located in downtown Davenport for many years where she reveled in recommendations of books and readings, selling sacred art works and sharing her faith with the store's many patrons.
Preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Robert A. Fritz; brothers, John and Harold. Patricia is survived by her eight sons and their wives; 16 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren: Tom (Amy, children Anna, Ian), Richard (Cathy), Kenneth (Michelle, children Theodore, Natalie, Garrett), Robert (Marsha, his sons Luke, Eric), Peter (Diane, daughters Liz, Emily), Paul (Linda, daughters Maggie, Becky, Ashley), Jim (Meredith, children Abigail, Andy, Audrey, Amelia), and Msgr. John C. Fritz, FSSP (Pastor, St. Stanislaus BM).
A Traditional Latin Requiem Mass will be offered by the Rev. Msgr. John C. Fritz, FSSP at 10 a.m. Friday, June 8, 2018, at St. Anthony, 417 N. Main St., Davenport. Visitation Thursday Runge Mortuary 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Rosary 7 p.m.; Burial in Davenport Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to St. Stanislaus BM, 415 North Brookfield Street, South Bend, IN 46628. Online condolences: www.rungemortuary.com.