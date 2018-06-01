Patricia Bauer

May 27, 1940 - May 27, 2018
BETTENDORF — Patricia J. Bauer, 78, of Bettendorf passed away Sunday, May 27, 2018, on her 78th birthday, surrounded by her four daughters and family, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. The family will be having private services at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Pat was born May 27, 1940, in Des Moines, the daughter of Albert and Helen (McMahon) Fisch. She was united in marriage to Garry Bauer in 1982; he preceded her in death on August 1, 2016. They enjoyed riding their “Goldwing” motorcycle in the mountains.
Pat enjoyed having lunch and shopping with her friends. Pat's favorite color has always been purple, and her Daschund, Abby,already misses her.
Those left to honor her memory include her children, Linda Larson, Debbie and Dave Schlosser, Laura and Ron Swalve, Kim and Jeff Slater; stepchildren, Wendy and Gary Myers, Lanny and Carol Bauer, Whitney and Dan Zatloukal; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and brother and sister-in-law, Albert “Bud” and Marion Fisch.