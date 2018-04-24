Patricia Fulton

April 26, 1926-April 19, 2018
EAST MOLINE — Patricia Mae (Hull) Fulton died April 19, 2018, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf. Before her passing, she had resided in East Moline; Austin, Texas; and Clinton. At her request, she will be cremated. A private family service will be held at the gravesite at a later date.
Patt was born April 26, 1926, in Kellerton, Ringgold County, Iowa, the daughter of Harry V. and Vesper B. (Fierce) Hull. After graduating from high school in Humboldt, Iowa, in 1944, she attended Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri, receiving her A.A. degree in 1946 and her B.A. degree in 1948 from the University of Iowa.
She married Robert F. Fulton of Clinton on June 20, 1948, in the United Methodist Church, Humboldt. They made their home in Clinton, where they raised their three children. Patt returned to college in 1969 and earned her M.A. degree in Speech and Language Pathology in 1972 from Western Illinois University, Macomb. She worked for 15 years as a Speech Pathologist for the Clinton County School System, and later for Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency as one of the head clinicians.
After the death of her husband in 1988, she moved to Austin, where her son and daughter-in-law live. In 2011 she sold her Austin condo and moved to East Moline, to be near one of her daughters. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, East Moline.
Patt traveled extensively in this country and abroad. She researched her ancestral lines for over 60 years, compiling and publishing two books on both of her parents' lines and was currently researching her husband's family. Her other interests were her family, grand and great-grandchildren, church, music, gardening, reading, crafts and camping. She had been a member of the P.E.O Philanthropic Organization for over 64 years, lastly a member of Chapter BL, Moline. She was also a member of the Quad-Cities Alumnae Chapter of the Delta Delta Delta sorority. She was formerly a member of the Thankful Hubbard Chapter of the D.A.R, Austin, and Zeta Eta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Educational Society in Austin.
She is survived by her children, son, John C. (Brenda) Fulton, Austin; daughters, Kimberly A. (Fred) Nightingale, Orion Illinois; Susan L. (James) Garlock, Sarasota Florida; granddaughter, Jordann (Garlock) Freese and husband Robert, Galloway, Ohio; step-granddaughter, Amanda Nightingale (Michael Fitterer) Renton, Washington; and great-grandchildren, Liam, Alexander and Ava Fitterer. Patt was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bob; her brother, Harry V. Hull, Jr.; and grandson, Gregory F. Nightingale.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the First Presbyterian Church, East Moline.