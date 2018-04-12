Patricia Lema and Harold Mikkelsen

DAVENPORT - Memorial Service/ Celebration of Life for Patricia (Patty) Lema and Harold (Mike) Mikkelsen.
Memorial services for Patricia (Patty) Lema will be held on April 14, 2018, at 1 p.m. at Northgate Place 1815 E. Kimberly Rd., Davenport. Patty passed away on August 30, 2017. She was employed by Allied Construction Services for 40 years, retiring in 1999. She enjoyed bowling, camping, boating, fishing, the casinos, and traveled extensively throughout the world with her longtime companion of 21 years Harold (Mike) Mikkelsen. Patty was and is deeply loved by her family and friends. Her memories will live on in our hearts forever. Her love for her family could be matched by no other (she was the rock)!
Immediately following Patty's memorial service, a celebration of life will take place for her and Harold (Mike) Mikkelsen. He passed away on October 26, 2017. Anyone who would like to say something at her memorial is encouraged to do so.