Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Patricia "Pat" A. Miller

April 25, 2018

DAVENPORT - Funeral services for Patricia “Pat” A. Miller, 85, of Davenport, will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary chapel, Davenport. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday at the mortuary. Burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery.

Mrs. Miller died on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, in Bettendorf.

Survivors include Daughter: Tracey Bridge; Sons: Tom (Terri) Miller, Bruce (Josefine) Miller; Brother: Allan Keegan; 7 Grandchildren; 5 Great-Grandchildren.

Her husband, William Miller, two siblings, Geraldine Stearns and Don Keegan, and son-in-law, Tom Bridge, preceded her in death.

A full obituary may be viewed at www.Cunnick-Collins.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Patricia "Pat" A. Miller
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.