April 25, 2018
DAVENPORT - Funeral services for Patricia “Pat” A. Miller, 85, of Davenport, will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary chapel, Davenport. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday at the mortuary. Burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery.
Mrs. Miller died on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, in Bettendorf.
Survivors include Daughter: Tracey Bridge; Sons: Tom (Terri) Miller, Bruce (Josefine) Miller; Brother: Allan Keegan; 7 Grandchildren; 5 Great-Grandchildren.
Her husband, William Miller, two siblings, Geraldine Stearns and Don Keegan, and son-in-law, Tom Bridge, preceded her in death.
A full obituary may be viewed at www.Cunnick-Collins.com.