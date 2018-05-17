Paul Bailey

February 28, 1951 - May 14, 2018
DAVENPORT — Paul Edward Bailey Paul, 67, residing out of Davenport, passed away at University Hospitals on May 14, 2018. Paul was surrounded by family at the time of his passing. Paul was a loving father and grandfather, and a devoted Hawkeyes football fan. Paul was survived by his wife of 41 years, Denise Bailey; daughters, Kelly (Larry) Comstock and Emily (Nicholas) White; sons, Brian Mack and Travis Bailey; and his grandchildren, Brian Ledezma, Michelle Ledezma, Keeanna Bailey, Branden (Jessica) Bailey, Jordan Buckley, Layla Friend, Gabriel White, Owen Bailey and Juniper Bailey. Paul was also survived by sisters, Ruth Roesler, Bridget DeLap, AnnMarie Sabel, and brothers, Tom Bailey, Neil Bailey, Don Bailey and Jim Bailey.
Paul was preceded in death by his father and mother, John and Esther Bailey, and sisters, Monica Bailey, Carol Arpy and Shirley Collins.
According to Paul's wishes, there will be no services.
