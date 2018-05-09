December 27, 1948-May 2, 2018
WEST BRANCH, Iowa — Paul D. Mohr, 69, passed away Wednesday May 2, 2018, at the Crestview Specialty Care Center in West Branch, Iowa.
No services will be held. The Henderson-Barker Funeral Home in West Branch is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hendersonbarkerfuneralhome.com.
Paul Douglas Mohr was born December 27, 1948, in Davenport, the son of James and Charlotte Clemons Mohr. He was a graduate of North Scott High School, Eldridge, in the class of 1967. He received his B.A. in Education from Central College in Pella, B.A. in Criminal Justice at Mount Mercy, Cedar Rapids and a Masters of Criminal Justice from St. Ambrose in Davenport. Paul taught school in West Branch for three years before joining the Hoover Presidential Library and Museum in West Branch where he was employed for 37 years, retiring in 2015.
He was a member of the Herbert Hoover Presidential Foundation and enjoyed reading, watching movies and traveling. Paul was a thoughtful, kind, and humble person. He was a wonderful uncle, a gifted pun master, and the ultimate Trivia partner.
The family would like to thank the staff at Crestview Specialty Care Center for their help and comfort during these last weeks. They are also very grateful to Paul's numerous friends in West Branch who loved and supported him.
Paul is survived by a brother, Jerry (Ann) Mohr of Eldridge; two sisters, Pat Hendrickson of San Diego, California, and Margo (Dave) Underwood of Clear Lake, Iowa. Numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents.