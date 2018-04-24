Paul McCoy

April 19, 2018
DAVENPORT — Paul E. McCoy, 81, of Davenport and Surprise, Arizona, passed away Thursday, April 19, 2018, at his home in Surprise. Services in celebration of his life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 27, at New Life Baptist Church,7780 W. Locust St., Davenport, with the Rev. Shon Wagner and the Rev. Roger Vester officiating. Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Weerts Funeral Home, Kimberly at Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport. Burial will be in Columbus City (Iowa) Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Grand Community Baptist Church in Surprise and New Life Baptist Church in Davenport.
Mr. McCoy was born in Davenport to Paul and Lois McCoy. He married Dorothy Myrick on September 25, 2008, in Davenport. He served his country with the National Guard for four years. He worked at J.I. Case Co. Bettendorf for 30 years as a maintenance foreman. He then owned and operated McCoy Winckler Homebuilders, Davenport. He was a member of Grand Community Baptist Church, Surprise. He and Dorothy were "snowbirds" and spent six months of each year in Surprise and Davenport. When in Iowa he attended New Life Baptist Church. In addition to woodworking, he enjoyed fishing.
Survivors include his wife, Dorothy; daughter, Kathy (John) Stirk of Maysville, Iowa; stepdaughter, Brenda (Michael) McCoy of Davenport; sons, Michael (Brenda) and Steven (Leslie) McCoy, both of Davenport, and Allan McCoy of Maysville; stepsons, William (Kimberly) of Davenport, Richard (Denise) Myrick and Bryan (Penny) Myrick of Peoria, Arizona; 13 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; 10 step-grandchildren; 14 step-great grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. A brother, Dan (Mary) of Plumerville, Arkansas. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Josephine Baker, and two brothers, Richard and Kenneth McCoy. Many nieces and nephews.
