October 6, 1944-April 21, 2018
CAMANCHE, Iowa — Paul R. Willis Jr., 73, of Camanche, Iowa, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 21, 2018, surrounded by his family at his home.
Memorial Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, April 26, 2018, at the Evangelical Free Church with Pastor Tom Loyola officiating. Lunch will follow immediately after the service. Burial will follow in the Rose Hill Cemetery, Camanche. Visitation will be Wednesday from 3-7 p.m. at the Camanche Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting his obituary at www.snellzornig.com.
Paul Raymond Willis Jr. was born on October 6, 1944, in Clinton, the son of Paul and Orpha (Eastman)Willis. He was a graduate of Camanche High School in 1963, the first class to go kindergarten thru high school in Camanche.
Paul was blessed to be able to do anything in which he had an interest. He was a Camanche police officer, served 10 years as mayor of Camanche, a union pipe fitter and business manager and pastor at Valton Friends Church in Wisconsin and Camanche First Baptist Church and served as chaplain of the Camanche Police Department. Paul retired in October 2015.
Paul married Ruth McBride on December 26, 1992, in Clinton.
Paul is survived by his wife, Ruth of Camanche; five children, Tod (Christy) Willis of Sargent Bluff, Iowa, Trevor (Kim) Willis of Camanche, Brent (Marie) Willis of Emmett, Idaho, Tim (Heidi) Root of Albany, Illinois, and Rebekah (Fred) Morden of Davenport; 16 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; his sister, Ronni (Don) Schoenle of Clinton; his brother, Dave (Jane) Willis of Camanche; and his mother-in-law, Gladys McBride of Camanche. He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant daughter, grandparents, aunts and uncles. Memorials may be made to Compassion International or to Camanche Public Safety.