Pending
Lyle E. Anderson, 87, of Buffalo, died Wednesday, April 11, 2018, at his home. Arrangements are pending at McGinnis-Chambers, Bettendorf.
Gladys H. Heather, 101, of Rock Island, died Thursday, April 12, 2018, at Silver Cross Nursing Center, Rock Island. Arrangements are pending at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Robert D. Moses, 65, of Davenport, passed away Thursday, April 12, 2018. Arrangements are pending at Runge Mortuary, Davenport.
Gerald L. Schnell, 75, of Moline, passed away Wednesday, April 11, 2018, at home. Arrangements are pending at Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
Evelyn R. Stice, 95, formerly of East Moline, died Thursday, April 12, 2018, at Aspen Rehabilitation and Health Care, Silvis. Arrangements are pending at Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.
James "Jim'" Weese, 68, of Joplin, Missouri, and formerly of Rochester, Iowa, passed away Thursday, April 5, 2018, at Mercy Hospital in Joplin. Arrangements are pending at Henderson-Barker Funeral Home, West Branch, Iowa.