Pending
Leona Anthony, 87, of Rock Island, passed away Thursday, May 3, 2018, at St. Anthony's Care Center, Rock Island. Funeral arrangements are pending with Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Vickie L. Cargile, 64, of Moline, died Wednesday, May 2, 2018, in her home. Arrangements are pending at Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory.
Gerard Delinger, 65, of Davenport, passed away Saturday, April 26, 2018. Arrangements are pending at The Runge Mortuary.
Kenneth Graham, 67, of Davenport, passed away Thursday, May 3, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Arrangements are pending at The Runge Mortuary.
Emma Lee Roby, 72, of Silvis, Ill., passed away on Thursday, May 3, 2018, at her home. Further arrangements are pending at Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd., East Moline.
James Shadle, 82, of Rock Island, died Thursday, May 3, 2018, at St. Anthony's Nursing & Rehab, Rock Island. Funeral arrangements are pending at Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Stephen C. VanEarwage, 76, of Rock Island, passed away Thursday, May 3, 2018, at Clarissa Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements are at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline.